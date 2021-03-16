Delek US Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the typical volume of 378 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Delek US by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Delek US by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

