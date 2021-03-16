Coca-Cola European Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 561% compared to the typical daily volume of 399 call options.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

