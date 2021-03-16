Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.
NASDAQ CSSE opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $32.95.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
