CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $73.60 on Monday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,942 shares of company stock worth $5,644,841. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

