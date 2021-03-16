Cowen Initiates Coverage on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 708.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 101,570 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.