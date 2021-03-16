The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $95.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

