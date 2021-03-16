Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.33 million, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

