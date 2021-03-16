Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.
Shares of DGII stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.33 million, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $25.60.
In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
