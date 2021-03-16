Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SFT opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

