PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Earns Sector Weight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

PRAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $146.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

