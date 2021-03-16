Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52. Root has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Root

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

