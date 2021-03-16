Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $472.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $485.00 to $472.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $580.27.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $520.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.27 and a 200 day moving average of $514.81. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.