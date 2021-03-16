Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $136.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird lowered Quest Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $120.31. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

