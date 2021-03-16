Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $284.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.60 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $249.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

