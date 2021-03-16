Canaccord Genuity Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $79.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

TMDX opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,075 shares of company stock worth $6,492,780 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

