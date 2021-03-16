Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF opened at $24.00 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.