Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $196.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $192.00.

VRSK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.85.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $174.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

