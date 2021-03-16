Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.13.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $98.26 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.