Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$30.75 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.97.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$31.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.86.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.