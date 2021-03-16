Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Increases By 76.3%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INQD opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
