Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Increases By 76.3%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INQD opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

