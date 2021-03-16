NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Short Interest Up 73.7% in February

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHIC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. NewHold Investment has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

