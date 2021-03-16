HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HMN Financial stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. HMN Financial has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

