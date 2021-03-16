Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:WPM opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a market capitalization of £12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.