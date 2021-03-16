Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $21.95 on Monday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

