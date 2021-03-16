Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,112 ($27.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 414.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,827.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,681.01. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.