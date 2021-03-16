AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

AVRO opened at $13.05 on Monday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $475.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

