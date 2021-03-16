Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ANIX stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

