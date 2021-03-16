The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.22.

Shares of MIDD opened at $170.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

