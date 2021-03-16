AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,346.30.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,295.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,193.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,183.10. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,759 shares of company stock worth $56,745,825. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

