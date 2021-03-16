Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Head to Head Contrast

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and China Customer Relations Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 4.27 -$16.78 million $1.21 58.69 China Customer Relations Centers $173.41 million 0.64 $13.06 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Envestnet and China Customer Relations Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 3 7 1 2.82 China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $87.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and China Customer Relations Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91% China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Envestnet beats China Customer Relations Centers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Taian, the People's Republic of China.

