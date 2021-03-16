Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $117.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.13 million to $122.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $557.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.80 million to $561.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRA. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $389.27 million, a P/E ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,705,612 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

