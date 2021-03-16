Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has $290.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $267.00.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.08.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

