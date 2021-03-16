Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY opened at $115.78 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.