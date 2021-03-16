Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Receives Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

