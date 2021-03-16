Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.