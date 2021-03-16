Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Expands By 35.8%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 11th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of WES stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

