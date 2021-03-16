DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DLY opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

