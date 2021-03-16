Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

RUBY stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 in the last three months. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

