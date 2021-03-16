Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

