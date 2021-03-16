General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.