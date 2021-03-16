Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £187 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £132.88 ($173.61).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £168.75 ($220.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of £136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market cap of £29.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.11. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 5,311.01 ($69.39) and a 12 month high of £170.30 ($222.50).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.