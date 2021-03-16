LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $529.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.40 million to $607.53 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In other news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,266,351. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

