Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

MLLCF opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.