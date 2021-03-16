Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

RYCEY opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

