Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Drops By 46.0%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 11th total of 179,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 770,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UONEK stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

