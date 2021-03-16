Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veru by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.