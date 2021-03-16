Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. The stock has a market cap of C$841.69 million and a PE ratio of 129.87. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.38%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 10,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$333,900.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.