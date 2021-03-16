Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.21.

TSE:KEL opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$569.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

