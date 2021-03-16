BMO Capital Markets Raises Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$1.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$1.50 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.07.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

