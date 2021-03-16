Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International stock opened at C$21.70 on Monday. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -461.70.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50. Insiders sold a total of 189,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,044 over the last 90 days.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.