Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
Village Farms International stock opened at C$21.70 on Monday. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -461.70.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
