CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.55 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

